Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyonce Gave Us The Blackest Performance Of All Time And We’re Here For Every Black Bit Of It!!!

Karen Clark
0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Santa Clara

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce performed at the festival formerly known as Coachella over the weekend. The name has now been appropriately updated to Beychella. Please make note.

Before we begin, let’s please recognize her name(s.)

She gave us the Black National Anthem.

She called out Coachella for making her the first ever Black woman to headline the festival.

She gave us an HBCU halftime show.

She gave us the dance break that we’re all trying to recreate in the bathroom mirror.

She swag surfed.

She gave us a step show.

She danced with her little sister!

She reunited Destiny’s Child.

And after it was all over, she donated $100k to HBCUs.

And Twitter was here for all of it.

 

Reactions To John Legend In ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

16 photos Launch gallery

Reactions To John Legend In ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Continue reading Reactions To John Legend In ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Reactions To John Legend In ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

Finally after all this time we’ve got a Black Jesus and he’s played by singer John Legend in the live production of Jesus Christ Superstar. Check out the reactions below of his and the casts performance.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

#beychella , Beyonce , coachella

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Angela Rye
Angela Rye Is Team Cardi All The Way!…
 3 hours ago
04.16.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Cardi B’s Twerking Takes Pregnancy To The Next…
 4 hours ago
04.16.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan Explains The Power Of The Gap…
 6 hours ago
04.16.18
Women's Empowerment 2018 -- Michael Strahan
More Than Just A ‘GMA’ Host: Michael Strahan…
 6 hours ago
04.16.18
Photo of DESTINY'S CHILD
Beyonce Reunites With Destiny’s Child At Coachella Breaks…
 1 day ago
04.15.18
45 items
Slay! Twitter Loses It’s Mind Over #BeyChella
 1 day ago
04.15.18
Has Khloé Kardashian ‘Already Forgiven’ Tristan Thompson For…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
#NBAPlayoffs2018 Storylines To Watch As Round 1 Tips…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
How Much More ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Can You…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
8 Joints To Light Up To In Honor…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
The Plot Is Getting Thicker Than Nicki Minaj:…
 2 days ago
04.15.18
Watch As Bounty Hunters Kick Down The Door…
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Eva Marcille Gives Birth To Son
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Mariah Carey Is Writing A Memoir
 3 days ago
04.15.18
Photos