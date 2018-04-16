Beyonce Gave Us The Blackest Performance Of All Time And We’re Here For Every Black Bit Of It!!!

Beyonce performed at the festival formerly known as Coachella over the weekend. The name has now been appropriately updated to Beychella. Please make note.

Before we begin, let’s please recognize her name(s.)

Beyoncé Giselle of House Knowles. First of her name. Snatcher of Edges. Killer of Stages. Citizen of Creole Wonderland. Legendary Black Girl. Queen. pic.twitter.com/om3Boohwpg — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) April 15, 2018

She gave us the Black National Anthem.

Beyoncé singing the Black National Anthem at Coachella. 😩😭🙌🏿 #Beychella pic.twitter.com/AMhCBi7wwm — Team EBC (@ItsBlackCulture) April 16, 2018

She called out Coachella for making her the first ever Black woman to headline the festival.

Beyonce is the first black woman to headline Coachella.. and she thinks that’s ridiculous pic.twitter.com/VBugBLG1uK — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) April 15, 2018

She gave us an HBCU halftime show.

Nigeria on that Coachella stage with Beyonce! 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 Africa to the world! pic.twitter.com/lfAZGXtST8 — afrobeats (@afrobeatstoday) April 16, 2018

She gave us the dance break that we’re all trying to recreate in the bathroom mirror.

I know we've all seen this Beyoncè iconic dance break 100× times in our lives. (maybe more than that) but.. there was extra extra sauce on it this time. "sis the choreography" im still shook #Beychella pic.twitter.com/XTuqnETMFE — BEYCHELLA 👑🐝 (@yasiru_vismini) April 15, 2018

She swag surfed.

She gave us a step show.

There was literally a homecoming, probate and step show all in one. If you didn’t go to an #HBCU you just don’t fully get the blackness of this. Pure perfection. @beyonce #beychella #HowardUniversity #beyonce pic.twitter.com/eId7BZcNGV — Shone Jemmott (@SuperPublicist) April 15, 2018

She danced with her little sister!

Beyoncé and Solange dancing to Get Me Bodied. I never knew how much I needed this until now. I love these legendary sisters. #BeyChella pic.twitter.com/qptNpH7iNj — . (@goddessyonce) April 15, 2018

She reunited Destiny’s Child.

The Blackness that filled this entire performance made this 1000x better #beychella pic.twitter.com/t9QoaFMesk — Shéa (@Beybroadz) April 15, 2018

And after it was all over, she donated $100k to HBCUs.

After #Beychella, Beyoncé donated $100K to 4 historically black colleges. 1 student each from Xavier, Wilberforce, Tuskegee and Bethune-Cookman will get $25K for the 2018-19 school year through her Homecoming Scholars Award Program. pic.twitter.com/O2HnqobxUd — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 16, 2018

And Twitter was here for all of it.

I can’t believe Beyoncé really fit my whole HBCU experience into a 2 hour Coachella performance.. Think about it 🤔 She gave us: A Probate

A Step show

A Half time performance

A Coronation

A Convocation

A Homecoming reunion

And most importantly Black Pride 😍😫👸🏽 #Beychella — HBCU Confessions (@HBCUfessions) April 15, 2018

I saw it with my own two eyes. Beyonce is the greatest entertainer to ever live and the Queen of Music. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 15, 2018

Beyonce played a Malcom X quote about black women, had her band play Fela Kuti, & sang the black national anthem at COACHELLA. She really didn’t have to do that shit. No matter what u think of her, u gotta put some respeck on her name for the unapologetic blackness of it all — Lynette the Threat (@nikkiLynette) April 15, 2018

if beyoncé can hire that many black creatives… why can't y'all? i just think it's funny how beyoncé herself can find hundreds of black musicians, dancers, and etc. but hollywood, tv, and mass media act like finding black people to hire is so hard. — 🧚🏽‍♂️ (@beyonseh) April 15, 2018

I’m kinda disappointed. People present have NO IDEA how immersed in culture they were tonight. Beyoncé crossed EVERY genre of Black music, and the historically Black college tradition. And most in that crowd couldn’t digest it. #BEYCHELLA — 1st Round Wordsmith 🚀🚀🚀 (@PercivalPenman) April 15, 2018

Beyoncé paying homage to the cultural influences of black Greek life while simultaneously being iconic enough to get away with committing the ultimate Greek taboo by creating her own Greek org and selling Greek merch as a non-Greek has me in SHAMBLES.pic.twitter.com/UN8Oaz3Apl — dj franzia (@hawillisdc) April 15, 2018

