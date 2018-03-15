Lifestyle
Vivian Green Gets By With Hope, Prayer And Her Miracle Son

Vivian Green first rose to fame with her chart-topping single “Emotional Rollercoaster,” back in 2002. Her exuberance and bubbly personality show how much hope and prayer have played a major part in her life.

Upon learning she was pregnant with her son Jordan in 2004, Vivian was informed that he would be born with special needs. She spent a lot of time in thoughtful reflection and prayer, hopeful that her son would beat the odds. Now, eight years later her son has surpassed all of the doctor’s expectations and continues to make amazing strides.

Vivian credits Jordan’s continued resiliency with his strong spirit, heart and sense of humor. She’s excited to see which career path he chooses in life and hopes it involves telling his amazing story.

Vivian’s mother is her rock and has helped her co-parent all these years.

“She’s just been an amazing warrior with me and I don’t know how I would do anything without her,” says Vivian.

Learn more about Vivian’s story in the video above.

