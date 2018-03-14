LET’S MAKEUP: Recreate Oprah’s Glitter Lips From ‘A Wrinkle In Time’

A Wrinkle In Time brought fantasy makeup and hair to the big screen and seeing it visualized on Black women was gorgeous. We were obsessed with Oprah‘s character, Mrs. Which, particularly her glitter lipstick. As metallics lips and eyes are trending, the glitter lip is taking it to the next level.

Celebrity makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge is behind Oprah’s epic looks in the movie. He took to Instagram to go in depth about how he achieved the look and we’re showing you how to get Oprah’s golden glitter lip at any price range.

Here’s how you get this look:

Start by making sure your lips aren’t dry and scaley. Try Burt’s Bees Conditioning Lip Scrub ($9.00 at BurtsBees.com) for a formula that will leave your lips soft and moisturized and ready for a lipstick application. I find the honey crystals are so satisfying as they slough dead skin off your lips. If you prefer a lip scrub that comes in a lipstick-like packaging (easier application), is a little cheaper but has the same honey properties, try Sephora’s Lip Scrub in ‘Honey’ ($6.00 at Sephora.com). Afterward, apply your concealer over your lips to help the color pop even more.

The beginnings of a good and poppin’ lip starts with a good liner to keep it all together. Rutledge used M.A.C. Cosmetics Lip Pencil in ‘Chestnut’ ($17.50 at MACcosmetics.com). NYX Slim Lip Pencil in ‘Espresso’ ($4.00 at NYXcosmetics.com) is a great (and cheaper) option if you don’t want to spend almost $20.00 on lip liner. NYX lip pencil is a little lighter than the M.A.C. version.

Afterward, Derrick filled in Oprah’s lips with an orange matte lipstick. While he didn’t share which one he used, we suggest one of these, depending on your skintone. For women with lighter skintones, try NYX Macaron Lippies in ‘Orange Blossom’ ($6.49 at UltaBeauty.com). If you are looking for a lighter orange that looks great with multiple skintones, try L’Oreal Paris Infallible Le Rouge in ‘Always Apricot’ ($9.99 at LOrealParisUSA.com).

Then he used glitter in gold, copper, orange, and black to complete the look. He mixed the four glitters together and then carefully applied to Oprah’s lips with a flat head brush. You can get the glitter colors for $35.00 from Black-female owned makeup company, M.U.M Makeup Madness by Cherry. The best thing is that for $35.00 she gives you four different pigments. To achieve the look, choose Gold That Glitters, Everything Peachy and Copper Sparkle.

Beauties, what do you think of glitter lips? Will you be trying this trend? Tell us in the poll below and tag us in your glitter lips looks @HelloBeautiful!

