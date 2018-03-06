OMG! Michelle Obama Met The Viral 2-Year-Old Who Couldn’t Stop Staring At Her Painting

We Love Michelle Obama!

Our favorite first lady made a visit to the adorable little girl whose picture went viral after she was caught staring at Michelle Obama’s official painting in the Smithsonian.

Read More: Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s Painting Because She Thought Michelle Was A Real Life Queen!

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

This is the picture that took the internet by storm.

Too cute!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars 32 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars 1. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 1 of 32 2. VIOLA DAVIS Source:Getty 2 of 32 3. ZENDAYA Source:Getty 3 of 32 4. ZENDAYA Source:Getty 4 of 32 5. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 5 of 32 6. LUPITA NYONG'O Source:Getty 6 of 32 7. MARY J. BLIGE Source:Getty 7 of 32 8. MARY J. BLIGE Source:Getty 8 of 32 9. OCTAVIA SPENCER Source:Getty 9 of 32 10. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:Getty 10 of 32 11. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:Getty 11 of 32 12. TARAJI P. HENSON Source:Getty 12 of 32 13. WHOOPI GOLDBERG Source:Getty 13 of 32 14. WHOOPI GOLDBERG Source:Getty 14 of 32 15. CHADWICK BOSEMAN Source:Getty 15 of 32 16. CHADWICK BOSEMAN Source:Getty 16 of 32 17. ANDRA DAY Source:Getty 17 of 32 18. ANDRA DAY Source:Getty 18 of 32 19. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 19 of 32 20. DANAI GURIRA Source:Getty 20 of 32 21. TIFFANY HADDISH Source:Getty 21 of 32 22. TIFFANY HADDISH Source:Getty 22 of 32 23. DANIEL KALUUYA Source:Getty 23 of 32 24. DANIEL KALUUYA Source:Getty 24 of 32 25. WINSTON C. DUKE Source:Getty 25 of 32 26. WINSTON C. DUKE Source:Getty 26 of 32 27. BETTY GABRIEL Source:Getty 27 of 32 28. BETTY GABRIEL Source:Getty 28 of 32 29. JANET MOCK Source:Getty 29 of 32 30. JANET MOCK Source:Getty 30 of 32 31. MICHAEL STRAHAN Source:Getty 31 of 32 32. MICHAEL STRAHAN Source:Getty 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars RED CARPET RUNDOWN: White Dresses And Red Carpet Risks At The 2018 Oscars The 90th Annual Academy Awards brought white dresses and red carpet risks. We have all the fashion and style from the stars you love in our gallery. Whether it's Viola Davis giving us bold color or Mary J. Blige going monochromatic in white, we have all the details on the red carpet looks. Click through our gallery and tell us which look is your favorite and which stars had a red carpet miss!

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark