OMG! Michelle Obama Met The Viral 2-Year-Old Who Couldn’t Stop Staring At Her Painting

We Love Michelle Obama!
Our favorite first lady made a visit to the adorable little girl whose picture went viral after she was caught staring at Michelle Obama’s official painting in the Smithsonian.
This is the picture that took the internet by storm.
Too cute!
