OMG! Michelle Obama Met The Viral 2-Year-Old Who Couldn’t Stop Staring At Her Painting

Karen Clark
US-POLITICS-ART-HERITAGE-OBAMA

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

We Love Michelle Obama!

Our favorite first lady made a visit to the adorable little girl whose picture went viral after she was caught staring at Michelle Obama’s official painting in the Smithsonian.

Read More: Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s Painting Because She Thought Michelle Was A Real Life Queen!

 

This is the picture that took the internet by storm.

 

 

Too cute!

 

The 90th Annual Academy Awards brought white dresses and red carpet risks. We have all the fashion and style from the stars you love in our gallery. Whether it's Viola Davis giving us bold color or Mary J. Blige going monochromatic in white, we have all the details on the red carpet looks. Click through our gallery and tell us which look is your favorite and which stars had a red carpet miss!  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

