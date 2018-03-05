National
Home > National

Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s Painting Because She Thought Michelle Was A Real Life Queen!

Karen Clark
12 reads
Leave a comment
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral video of 2-year-old Parker Curry staring at Michelle Obama’s painting hanging in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

 

 

Her mom recently shared her daughter’s reaction to the picture with CNN.

“Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around,” her mother, Jessica Curry, a small business owner from Washington DC, told CNN on Saturday. “She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated.”

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …,” Curry said. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

 

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

12 photos Launch gallery

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

Continue reading Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

Jumping The Broom! Chanel Iman Marries NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

[caption id="attachment_2934740" align="alignleft" width="714"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] They finally jumped that broom! Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard tied the knot at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles over the weekend, just four months after their engagement. Here's a peek at their amazingly beautiful special day. Congrats you two!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Michelle Obama , Parker Curry , Smithsonian

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
LET’S MAKEUP: Taraji P. Henson Has A Glow…
 53 mins ago
03.05.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Taraji did not throw shade and put a…
 1 hour ago
03.05.18
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Wore That Same White Dress AGAIN…
 2 hours ago
03.05.18
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama Portraits - Washington, DC
Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
GG Spotlight: Brooklyn MC Matic Has Bars For…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
Yes Lawd! Baby Gives Thanks To The High…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
Black Girls Rock! 2017 - Arrivals
Video: People Want Tiffany Haddish & Maya Rudolph…
 3 hours ago
03.05.18
The Big Return: This Is What Roseanne &…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Shaq Admits To Being Jealous Of Kobe’s Oscar…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Miguel thumbnail
Check Out Miguel’s Performance At Last Night’s Oscars
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
When Stars Have No Chill: Biggest OMG &…
 4 hours ago
03.05.18
Fire: T-Pain Previews New ‘Bartier Cardi’ Remix &…
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Going Through A Break-Up? You Can Probably Relate…
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Where’s Spongebob? A Sinister Looking Patrick Star Has…
 5 hours ago
03.05.18
Photos