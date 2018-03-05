Mom: My 2-Year-Old Was Staring At Michelle Obama’s Painting Because She Thought Michelle Was A Real Life Queen!

By now, you’ve probably seen the viral video of 2-year-old Parker Curry staring at Michelle Obama’s painting hanging in the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

Her mom recently shared her daughter’s reaction to the picture with CNN.

“Parker was in front on the portrait, and I really wanted her to turn around so I could get a picture with her, and she genuinely, honestly would not turn around,” her mother, Jessica Curry, a small business owner from Washington DC, told CNN on Saturday. “She was uncooperative with me because she was just so focused on the portrait and studying it, and she was just so fascinated.”

“In further discussion with (Parker) yesterday and today, I realized that she believes Michelle Obama is a queen, and she wants to be a queen as well …,” Curry said. “As a female and as a girl of color, It’s really important that I show her people who look like her that are doing amazing things and are making history so that she knows she can do it.”

