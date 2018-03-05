“Daylight Saving Time” Almost Here

This Sunday we will all lose an hour in the U.S. as we all collectively set our clocks ahead an hour and thus lose an hour of sleep.

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday March 11th at 2am — when people should set their clocks ahead an hour to 3 a.m.

Though your cellphones and smart devices should change automatically, don’t forget to turn those manual bedside alarm clocks forward, or you could risk oversleeping and being late the next day.

