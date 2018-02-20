Entertainment News
Mariah Carey Has A Message For Fergie

Fergie better just shake it off.

New Year's Eve 2017 In Times Square

Fergie‘s rendition of The National Anthem at the 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend has everyone talking, including Mariah Carey.

No one really knows what to make of what Fergie did to The National Anthem. Her version was slow, a little jazzy, and entirely perplexing.

Having been through her own notable performance flubs, Mariah passively suggested that Fergie ignore her critics.

When TMZ.com asked what advice she had for Fergie, who is facing an onslaught of hate for performance, Mariah simply said, “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that.”

Is there really any better advice on this matter? Probably not.

