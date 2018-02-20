Vybz Kartel Shouts Out The Bad & Boujee Girls On “Real Bad Gal”

0 reads Leave a comment
For the girls who stay on point from head to toe, and know when to get gangsta, this new track is for you!
Jamaican Dancehall Artist Vybz Kartel, despite his incarcerated status, is still one of the hottest artists out.
With songs for days, he has covered every topic out there, and continues to command a cult like following worldwide.
One of his frequent collaborators, Dre Skull (of MixPak), has decided to let out a new track out of the vault titled “Real Bad Gal“.
Borrowing an old school Dancehall flow, Kartel drops lyrics that’ll have the ladies breaking out the dance moves, and confidence levels will be boosted.
Play this one like a Dancehall version of Migos‘ “Bad & Boujee“, and slay! Have a listen to the track below.
