Top 21 Movies to Watch With Your Valentine

CNN posted their 21 movies to watch with your valentine list.

1 – ‘Dirty Dancing’

2 – ‘When Harry Met Sally’

3- ‘Love & Basketball’

4-‘Love Actually’

5 -‘Dear John’

6 – ‘The Wedding Singer’

7 – ‘Pretty Woman’

8 – ‘The Notebook’

9 – ‘Titanic’

10 – ‘P.S. I Love You’

11 – ‘WALL-E’

12 – ‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry’

13 – ‘Save The Last Dance’

14 – ‘Sweet Home Alabama’

15 – ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’

16 – ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’

17 – ‘A Walk To Remember’

18 – ‘The Vow’

19 – ‘Pride and Prejudice’

20 – ‘Beauty and the Beast’

21 – ‘Romeo + Juliet’

Personally, I think they are missing a few. Where is ‘Mahogany’? Where is ‘The Brothers’? Where is ‘Think Like A Man’? Where is ‘Boomerang’? Just saying? What do you think?

 

