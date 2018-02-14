Top 21 Movies to Watch With Your Valentine

1 reads Leave a comment
CNN posted their 21 movies to watch with your valentine list.
1 – ‘Dirty Dancing’
2 – ‘When Harry Met Sally’
3- ‘Love & Basketball’
4-‘Love Actually’
5 -‘Dear John’
6 – ‘The Wedding Singer’
7 – ‘Pretty Woman’
8 – ‘The Notebook’
9 – ‘Titanic’
10 – ‘P.S. I Love You’
11 – ‘WALL-E’
12 – ‘I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry’
13 – ‘Save The Last Dance’
14 – ‘Sweet Home Alabama’
15 – ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’
16 – ‘How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days’
17 – ‘A Walk To Remember’
18 – ‘The Vow’
19 – ‘Pride and Prejudice’
20 – ‘Beauty and the Beast’
21 – ‘Romeo + Juliet’
Personally, I think they are missing a few. Where is ‘Mahogany’? Where is ‘The Brothers’? Where is ‘Think Like A Man’? Where is ‘Boomerang’? Just saying? What do you think?
