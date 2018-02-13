Prince Live On Stage

Bright pinks and vibrant reds devour the isles of retailers across the country. While many look for creative ways to express their love. Yes, it’s that time of the year already. Valentine’s Day!

Playlists are a longtime favorite on the holiday. Hopeless romantics hunt through the names of endless ballads determined to curate the perfect list of songs.

So what songs make your top five? Vote for the top 107 Love Songs of All Time below:

“So Amazing” — Luther Vandross

“Always” — Atlantic Starr

“Cause I Love You” — Lenny Williams

“I Will Always Love You” — Whitney Houston

“Adore” — Prince

“Turn of the Lights” — Teddy Pendergrass

“Love” — Musiq

“Sweet Love” — Anita Baker

“Make it Last Forever” — Keith Sweat

“Reasons” — Earth Wind & Fire

“Here and Now” — Luther Vandross

