FREE: Flu shots offered in Cary

This flu season continues to be deadly in North Carolina. Twenty more people have died from the flu last week, in all a total of 95 people have now died since October first. Flu is a contagious respiratory illness, spread by a virus. Young children and the elderly are at greatest risk from flu and its complications.

If you need to get a flu shot, a clinic in Cary is offering FREE Flu Shots today and no appointment is needed. Passport Health Triangle NC, 8450 Chapel Hill Rd Ste 205, says it has an abundance of the vaccine. Passport Health opens at 9am today.

Flu symptoms include:

A 100-degree or higher fever or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)

A cough and/or sore throat

A runny or stuffy nose

Headaches and/or body aches

Chills

Fatigue

Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)

