These Parents Thought TWO Baby Gates Would Keep Their Toddler In Her Room. They Were Wrong.

Karen Clark
17 reads
Low Section Of Mother And Baby Girl Walking On Rug At Home

Source: Sharon Mccutcheon / EyeEm / Getty

This seems about right. Parents put up two baby gates in a futile attempt to keep their toddler in her room. In theory, this should have worked. But you would only subscribe to that theory if you’ve never lived with a toddler. They are the most cunning creatures on Earth.

Also, peep how she threw her sippy cup over the gate first. She knew she would need a drink after her escape.

 

 

