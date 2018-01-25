Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia Increase Her Hollywood Salary 5x Over By Standing With Her

This is real sisterhood.

Octavia Spencer recently shared a story about actress Jessica Chastain helping her increase her Hollywood salary. Octavia agreed with Jessica that women were making less than men, but pointed out that women of color made less than white women. Jessica took this information and became determined to get Octavia more money.

She had been underpaid for so long. When I discovered that , I realized that I could tie her deal to mine to bring up her quote. Men should start doing this with their female costars. — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 24, 2018

@akstanwyck this is correct except I should clarify that I am making 5x my salary bc Jessica stood with me. I don’t know what or if it cost her anything as far as her rate, I just know she stood with me, and am eternally grateful. https://t.co/JH8QRUIVJc — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 24, 2018

Here’s one of their great scenes together from The Help.