Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia Increase Her Hollywood Salary 5x Over By Standing With Her

Karen Clark
NBC's '75th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Getty

This is real sisterhood.

Octavia Spencer recently shared a story about actress Jessica Chastain helping her increase her Hollywood salary. Octavia agreed with Jessica that women were making less than men, but pointed out that women of color made less than white women. Jessica took this information and became determined to get Octavia more money.

 

 

Here’s one of their great scenes together from The Help.

 

 

Today is Alicia Keys birthday! In honor of the Girl On Fire singer, here are 10 facts about her.

 

