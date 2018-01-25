Jessica Chastain Is The Real MVP…She Helped Octavia Increase Her Hollywood Salary 5x Over By Standing With Her

4 reads Leave a comment
This is real sisterhood.
Octavia Spencer recently shared a story about actress Jessica Chastain helping her increase her Hollywood salary. Octavia agreed with Jessica that women were making less than men, but pointed out that women of color made less than white women. Jessica took this information and became determined to get Octavia more money.
Here’s one of their great scenes together from The Help.
Happy Birthday Alicia Keys! 10 Things To Know
10 photos Launch gallery
Happy Birthday Alicia Keys! 10 Things To Know
1. She has won 15 Grammy’s1 of 10
2. Alicia Keys real name is Alicia Augello Cook.2 of 10
3. She wanted her stage name to be Alicia “Wilde” until her manager covinced her otherwise.3 of 10
4. She started playing the piano at the age of 7 and wrote her first song at 14 years old.4 of 10
5. She went to Colmbia University but left before graduation to pursue her career in music.5 of 10
6. Most of the songs from her 2001 album “Song In A Minor” are not actual in A minor6 of 10
7. In 2010 Keys and her husband Swizz Beats adopted a village in Soweto.7 of 10
8. In 2016, Keyes decided to stop wearing make-up after the #NoMakeUp movement came out.8 of 10
9. She ran a full marathon, yes full in Athens, Greece in 2006.9 of 10
10. She is the co-founder of Keep A Child Alive an organization that provides medical resources for people living with HIV/Aids in Africa.10 of 10
comments – Add Yours