Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last Night’s SAG Awards That You Need To See

Karen Clark
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Today, everyone is talking about the SAG Awards from last night. But these were the onlymoments that you need to see.

When Niecy Nash made it clear that she’s rooting for everyone Black.

 

Ryan Michelle Bathe’s reaction to her hubby’s win.

And all of these beauties in one shot (with Anthony Anderson photobombing.)

 

Calibash Los Angeles 2018 - Backstage

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B might love Fashion Nova, but the beauty has been upgrading her look with some serious high fashion. From Dolce and Gabbana to Balenciaga, check out our favorite high fashion looks from the Bodak Yellow singer.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Photos