Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last Night’s SAG Awards That You Need To See

Today, everyone is talking about the SAG Awards from last night. But these were the onlymoments that you need to see.

When Niecy Nash made it clear that she’s rooting for everyone Black.

Ryan Michelle Bathe’s reaction to her hubby’s win.

Ryan Michelle Bathe Had The Best Reactions At The 2018 SAG Awards After This Is Us And Sterling K. Brown’s Wins https://t.co/UtPW27Cxb1 pic.twitter.com/m6NpV96b4X — Wickjobs (@abdiJosssS) January 22, 2018

And all of these beauties in one shot (with Anthony Anderson photobombing.)

