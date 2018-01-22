Here Are The Only 3 Moments From Last Night’s SAG Awards That You Need To See

3 reads Leave a comment
Today, everyone is talking about the SAG Awards from last night. But these were the onlymoments that you need to see.
When Niecy Nash made it clear that she’s rooting for everyone Black.
Ryan Michelle Bathe’s reaction to her hubby’s win.
And all of these beauties in one shot (with Anthony Anderson photobombing.)
