Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon Cannon’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Jodi Berry
SNL alum Bill Murray surprised fans with a guest appearance as former White House Chief Strategist Steve “Sloppy” Bannon. He appeared in the “Morning Joe” sketch with Kate McKinnon playing Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough, Murray pulled down the hood of a dark cloak to reveal himself as Bannon, and to discuss Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.”

