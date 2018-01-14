Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon Cannon’ On ‘Saturday Night Live’

SNL alum Bill Murray surprised fans with a guest appearance as former White House Chief Strategist Steve “Sloppy” Bannon. He appeared in the “Morning Joe” sketch with Kate McKinnon playing Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough, Murray pulled down the hood of a dark cloak to reveal himself as Bannon, and to discuss Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury.”

Check out the video below.

More News:

Jim Jones, Chrissy Lampkin & Mama Jones To Work Out Their Drama On ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family’

#TheSunkenPlace: Black Pastor Goes Ballistic Trying To Defend Trump’s Racism To Joy-Ann Reid

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: