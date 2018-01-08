US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)

US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)

Photo by US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)

MLK
Home > MLK

Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend

Jennifer Hall
3 reads
Leave a comment
Prayer Pilgrimage

Source: Hulton Archive / Getty

The Triangle Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee and Radio One invite you to join us as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This year we focus on the “Strength to Love…Courage to Act…” that Dr. King valiantly demonstrated throughout his life. Join us for the for the 2018 MLK Holiday Weekend featuring FREE events for the entire family.

Enjoy festivities from January 12-15:

Friday, Jan 12, 2018

9:00 am

38th Annual MLK Memorial Wreath Laying

MLK Jr. Memorial Gardens

Saturday, January 13, 2018

8:00 am – 2:00 pm

Youth Innovation Summit

Cary Academy, Cary NC

Monday, January 15, 2018

7:15 am

38th Annual MLK Triangle Interfaith Prayer Breakfast

Sheraton Imperial RTP

(Breakfast served from 6:00 am – 8:00 am only)

11:00 am

38th Annual MLK Memorial March

State Capital Building

12:00 pm

Idea Generation Next – College Edition

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

5:30 pm

38th Annual MLK Evening Musical Celebration

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Featuring National Recording Artist Wess Morgan

Click Here for more details.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

11 photos Launch gallery

We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Continue reading Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King At The MLK Holiday Weekend

We Remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Latest…

Celebrate , Dr. King , Events , Jr. , Martin Luther King , mlk , MLK Holiday Weekend , NC , raleigh

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.08.18
Ebony Fashion Fair Remote at the North Carolina Museum of Art
Ebony Fashion Fair Exhibit Uncovers Hidden Figures In…
 3 hours ago
01.08.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Drops The Drama To…
 10 hours ago
01.08.18
New Couple Alert! Evelyn Lozada Confirms She’s Dating…
 20 hours ago
01.08.18
Baby Alert! Kevin And Eniko Hart Share Adorable…
 21 hours ago
01.08.18
The Build Series Presents Ben Vereen Discussing His Upcoming Concert At 54 Below
Broadway Veteran Ben Vereen On Sexual Misconduct Allegations:…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
Kandi Burruss: Ex-Employee Makes Me Look Like The…
 2 days ago
01.08.18
NeNe Leakes Wants To Get Rid Of Two…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Did Kevin Hart Try To Reunite With Ex…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Trevante Rhodes Talks Family Feud, Becoming A Meme…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Prayers Up: The Lady Of Rage Hospitalized
 3 days ago
01.08.18
The Internet Rallies Behind Cardi B After New…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
EXCLUSIVE: Taraji P. Henson’s New Flick ‘Proud Mary’…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Her Mother To Walk…
 3 days ago
01.08.18
Photos