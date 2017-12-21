White Man Breaks Into Black Neighbor’s Home Threatening To Lynch Him

In the latest edition of “occurrences you can’t believe exist in 2017” is the case of a white New York man who broke into his black neighbor’s home…and threatened to lynch him. Yes, lynching, that deadly and horrific practice that many thought was a thing of the past, just resurfaced as a threat in 2017.

Report: New York man broke into black neighbor’s home, threatened to lynch him with chain https://t.co/9CDH1sPde8 pic.twitter.com/bJUSIG7okW — The Root (@TheRoot) December 21, 2017

32-year-old Adam J. Doucet from Lyons, New York is now facing a host of charges after he apparently thought it was within his right to not only break into the home of his black neighbor, but also threaten the man with a possible lynching in the process. The Root has the complete rundown of this disturbing case, including what charges Doucet’s facing.

Via The Root:

Adam J. Doucet is facing charges of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree aggravated harassment as a hate crime in the incident.

Acting Wayne County, N.Y., District Attorney Chris Bokelman told the Times that state police officers arrested Doucet on Sunday after he was allegedly involved in the racist attack on a black neighbor.

Bokelman said that Doucet forced his way into his neighbor’s home with a crowbar and a large plumber’s wrench before hurling racially motivated threats at the man. Doucet then left the home but took a chain and hung it over a tree limb in his yard, apparently in an attempt to intimidate and suggest a lynching.

In what sounds like it could be foreshadowing of what eventually happens to Doucet, Bokelman stated that he hasn’t prosecuted many hate crimes because “it doesn’t get enforced a lot up here.” Hopefully, this time it will actually be enforced and Doucet prosecuted and sentenced to the fullest extent of the law.

Doucet is currently in Wayne County Jail in lieu of $5,000.

