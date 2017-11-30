Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek Mill’s Bail Request

Foxy NC Staff

Finally some good news for Meek Mill…the judge can no longer drag her feet when it comes to his bail request!

According to CBS News, while Meek did not get his wish of getting emergency bail after being sentenced to 2 to 4 years after a probation violation, a higher court schooled Judge Genece Brinkley, saying she needs to get it together and decide Meek’s fate “without further delay.”

Mill’s attorneys have stressed that the judge has refused to respond to their past requests to get their client out of prison on bail. However, Meek’s rep, Jordan Siev, told TMZ that they are “pleased” with the Court’s decision.

“We’re pleased that the Superior Court took immediate action to direct the Court of Common Pleas to decide on the application for bail without further delay. We remain hopeful that Mr. Williams will be promptly released on bail.”

As we previously reported, the 30-year-old was sentenced this month to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. While Mill’s probation officer and a prosecutor had recommended that he not be jailed, Judge Brinkley did the opposite, citing that a failed drug test, his failure to comply with court-ordered travel restrictions and two unrelated arrests were behind his current incarceration.

Meek’s attorneys have claimed in the past that Brinkley is obsessed with their client and tried to leverage his freedom by blackmailing him into leaving his current manager to work with her friend Charlie Mack. They also claim that his then-girlfriend Nicki Minaj was present when one of these conversations happened.

It’s unknown when Brinkley will set a court date to rule on Meek’s bail.

Mill’s case has garnered much attention because of the severity of the sentence and has even inspired the hashtag #Justice4Meek. In addition, demonstrators took to the streets in Philadelphia earlier in November to protest his sentence; celebs such as Colin Kaepernick and Drake have spoken up for him; and Jay-Z wrote an op-ed in the New York Times and called the rapper’s sentence “just one example of how our criminal justice system entraps and harasses hundreds of thousands of black people every day.”

