Morning Minute: Grammy Nominations From The White House?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/29/17- Grammy nominations are out and for the first time in 19 years, there are no white male artists nominated for album of the year. That’s amazing, but Chris says that next year they’ll be there and apparently they’ll come from the White House!

