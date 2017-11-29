Morning Minute: Grammy Nominations From The White House?

0 reads Leave a comment
11/29/17- Grammy nominations are out and for the first time in 19 years, there are no white male artists nominated for album of the year. That’s amazing, but Chris says that next year they’ll be there and apparently they’ll come from the White House!
