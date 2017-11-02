Donna Brazile Says Hillary Clinton Stole The Nomination From Bernie Sanders

Donna Brazile, the former embattled chairman of the Democratic National Convention made an explosive claim in an editorial for POLITICO Magazine on Thursday, revealing she found proof that Hillary Clinton robbed Bernie Sanders of the democratic nomination.
In the expose, Brazile takes excerpts from her upcoming book, writing that she uncovered an August 2015 agreement between Clinton and the fundraising arm of the convention, giving Clinton “full control (of) the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised,” in exchange for settling the massive debt of $24 million, left by Barack Obama‘s campaign in 2012.
Braziel asserts that she was determined to find the information after Russian hacker’s leaked and published a series of emails from top ranking DNC members, colluding to tip the scales in favor of Clinton over Sanders.
“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead,” Brazile wrote. “This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”
Brazile explains that the it is not foreign for the selected nominee to take over the financial leg of the organization, but never prior to. She promised Sanders that she would let him know what she uncovered.
“By September 7, the day I called Bernie, I had found my proof and it broke my heart,” she wrote.
Brazile was forced to step down as interim head of the DNC and resigned from her role as a CNN analyst after it was discovered that she leaked debate questions to Hillary’s campaign.
