Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader’s Name For Barack Obama’s

Foxy NC Staff

A Mississippi school has decided to finally stand on the right side of history!

According to the Huff Post, the Davis Magnet International Baccalaureate Elementary School in Jackson will be renamed as the former President Barack Obama starting next year, Parent Teacher Association President Janelle Jefferson announced on Tuesday.

Even better? This was the community’s decision, which was clearly a reflection of the fact that the school has a student body that is 98 percent African-American.

“Jefferson Davis, although infamous in his own right, would probably not be too happy about a diverse school promoting the education of the very individuals he fought to keep enslaved being named after him,” Jefferson told the board during Tuesday’s public meeting. She added that her students deserve to have a name that “reflect[s] a person who fully represents ideals and public stances consistent with what we want our children to believe about themselves.” This was one of three schools the board gave permission to rid itself of a Confederate figure connection. They gave folks two weeks to present an alternative name that conveys an individual “of good character and prominence” who has contributed to improving the school in “a local or national way.” Clearly this nation’s first Black President was a pretty good choice—and the board president agreed! “I wholeheartedly agree with the name,” Camille Simms said. In case it’s been a minute since you took an American History class, Jefferson Davis was president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, the Huff Post noted. He was arrested in 1865, and the U.S. government charged him with treason. After being imprisoned, he was released in 1867. Good riddance! Hello Barack! RELATED NEWS:

