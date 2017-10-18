Get Ready To Smile And Share: Group Of Young Boys Teach Their Friend How To Tie His Tie

This wins cutest video of the month!

Watch this video of these boys showing their friend how to tie a tie. Adorable!!

Boys teach their friend how to tie a tie. The overload of support, brotherhood, and cuteness! pic.twitter.com/QxmTazmDlw — Jemisha Johnson (@jemisha_johnson) October 10, 2017

You know the internet loved this!

Glad I’m not the only one pic.twitter.com/5VNfJ5oTlV — I Am King🤴🏿 (@_Jsam_) October 12, 2017

The "he good" part had my heart pic.twitter.com/vEhClHPrdI — 💜 Jazz Sharpe 💜 (@hello_jazzy72) October 11, 2017

Over here taking notes 📝 pic.twitter.com/s3P3TRNMHF — Brent Frank (@_Long_Hair_) October 11, 2017

