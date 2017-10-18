Get Ready To Smile And Share: Group Of Young Boys Teach Their Friend How To Tie His Tie

This wins cutest video of the month!
Watch this video of these boys showing their friend how to tie a tie. Adorable!!
Read More: Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly Focused On Blue Ivy
You know the internet loved this!
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
13 photos Launch gallery
Couples We Love: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Are Living A Ride-Or-Die Fairytale
1. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir1 of 13
2.2 of 13
3. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir3 of 13
4. Gucci Mane Live in Concert4 of 13
5. Gucci Mane ‘Woptober’ Album Release Party5 of 13
6. Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir6 of 13
7. Woptober Fest7 of 13
8. Ralo Signing Party Hosted By Gucci Mane8 of 13
9. 2017 BET Awards – Arrivals9 of 13
10. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage10 of 13
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage11 of 13
12. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet12 of 13
13. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – Red Carpet13 of 13
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours