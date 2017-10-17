Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly Focused On Blue Ivy

Beyonce’s creative director, Todd Tourso, got married this past August in Aspen. Beyonce was there with her date, Blue Ivy. She recently posted the pics featuring Blue and we love her more each time we see her.

Read More: Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend And Everyone Was There

Beyoncé & Blue attending Todd Tourso's wedding.💙 pic.twitter.com/vEggoyvKzL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) October 15, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark