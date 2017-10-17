Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly Focused On Blue Ivy

Beyonce’s creative director, Todd Tourso, got married this past August in Aspen. Beyonce was there with her date, Blue Ivy. She recently posted the pics featuring Blue and we love her more each time we see her.
