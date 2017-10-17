Entertainment News
Beyonce Went To A Wedding, But We’re Mostly Focused On Blue Ivy

Karen Clark
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Beyonce’s creative director, Todd Tourso, got married this past August in Aspen. Beyonce was there with her date, Blue Ivy. She recently posted the pics featuring Blue and we love her more each time we see her.

Read More: Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend And Everyone Was There

 

 

Photos