Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend And Everyone Was There

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Source: Monica Morgan / Getty

Oprah held a Sunday brunch at her Montecito, CA home this weekend in honor of her new book, The Wisdom of Sundays. All proceeds from the book will go to charity.

 

Music, food, and friends. That’s what Sundays are for. #WisdomOfSundays

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

 

Brunch at my house! Celebrating #WisdomOfSundays 📖 🙌🏾

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Multiple pics you can scroll through.

 

PHOTOS: Al Sharpton’s Daughter Ties The Knot In Public Ceremony

10 photos Launch gallery

PHOTOS: Al Sharpton’s Daughter Ties The Knot In Public Ceremony

Continue reading Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend And Everyone Was There

PHOTOS: Al Sharpton’s Daughter Ties The Knot In Public Ceremony

The activist's daughter got married in a beautiful Queen's ceremony.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

brunch , Oprah , Wisdom Of Sundays

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Opening Of The National Museum Of African American History And Culture
Oprah Held Brunch At Her Home This Weekend…
 3 mins ago
10.16.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
New Body, Who Dis? Mary J. Blige’s Glow…
 1 hour ago
10.16.17
Welp! Kimbella Calls Out Yandy For Wishing Her…
 21 hours ago
10.16.17
‘One Voice: Somos Live’: Celebs Came Out To…
 22 hours ago
10.16.17
Flower Girls! Serena Williams Cuddles With Baby Alexis…
 1 day ago
10.16.17
Reading Festival 2013 - Day 2
Thumbs Up or Thumbs Down: Diamond & Silk’s…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
Watch Alec Baldwin Take on Trump’s Tiff With…
 1 day ago
10.15.17
Harvey Weinstein Tries To Drag Oprah Into His…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Girl Bye! Diamond And Silk Create Rap Video…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
Nelly’s Rape Accuser Drops Case And Refuses To…
 2 days ago
10.16.17
#TakeAKnee: Rishard Matthews Apologizes For Threatening To Give…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Say It Like You Mean It: 50 Cent…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Daniel Caesar Lists His Top Three Favorite TV…
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Vic Mensa Compares Himself To Derrick Rose
 3 days ago
10.16.17
Photos