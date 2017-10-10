Apples Really Do Keep The Doctor Away!

Source: LattaPictures / Getty
The health benefits of apples include fighting dental problems, diabetes, heart disease, at least 8 types of cancer, and some say maybe even Alzheimer’s.
Recently researchers discovered, eating at least 2 servings a week of apples, grapes or blueberries reduced the risk of diabetes up to 23%, compared with eating less than 1 serving a month.
Remember to thoroughly wash fruit before eating, because fruit is vulnerable to dirt and pest, so they've been sprayed several times with pesticides. Apples also help to clean and brighten teeth. The crisp, abrasive texture of apples stimulates gums and removes debris from your teeth. Their mildly acidic flavor increases saliva flow that rinses away plaque. Get more health and wellness information at www.healthline.com
