MelaninMagicMaker: Storytelling Strategist Marie ‘Driven’ Theodore Blends PR Power With Community Advocacy & Civic Engagement [Exclusive]

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For Black Women’s History Month, BOSSIP is spotlighting #MelaninMagicMakers who are leaving indelible marks in entertainment, entrepreneurship, and education, and a specific storytelling strategist turned civic leader with a driven mission is a perfect fit.

Source: Via MarieDriven / Courtesy

Marie “Driven” Theodore has a storied career that has journeyed from fashion and music PR to building the Marie Driven brand.

More than a publicist who was part of a team working with the likes of Mob Wives’ Renee Graziano and celebrity stylist Misa Hylton, she’s a purposeful pivoter who has turned vision into visibility, working across music, fashion, and media while helping others amplify their voices and expand their reach.

As we continue spotlighting sistas shaping culture and carving their own lanes, take a look at how this visibility visionary is building brands, making moves, and stepping into leadership with her new Housing and Block Associations Committee Chair appointment for a New York City Community Board.

—Dani Canada

We’re well-versed in your work as Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Playbook MG. Tell us how you got started.

Source: KP Shot It

I began my career in PR following an account executive position in the fashion industry in 2009, where I worked with G-Unit by Marc Ecko. This was followed by a role with Riddim Driven, a brand owned by VP Records. At the time, their brand manager brought me in to assist with Mid-Atlantic and international distribution. Working as an account executive allowed me to collaborate with those brands and engage with major trade shows like Coterie. While at Riddim Driven, I aspired to more and launched my website, MarieDrivenOnTheScene, which enabled me to cover red carpet events, enter the reality TV space, and write for publications like BET. This was pivotal in building the Marie Driven brand. Once I realized I could establish my own brand, I wanted to help others. I started by working with personalities from Bad Girls Club, extending their visibility through brand deals and other opportunities. Working with OJ Williams, Fashion editor of The Source magazine at the time, and music artist Ricky Blaze. Later, I began working with DJ Magic, who was on the rise at the time. I helped him land television appearances on Good Day NY and organized successful events that helped him earn a position at Hot 97. This served as the blueprint for my public relations career. In 2011, I reached out to Jean for assistance in restructuring my company, formerly known as Team Execution, into Playbook MG. He agreed to partner with me, and we have been making history ever since.

Tell us about some of your clients.

Currently, my client roster includes Celebrity Chef Shorne, owner of Fat Fowl, who has appeared on Top Chef, Tamron Hall, Chef’s Table, and The Today Show. I also represent iconic dancehall artist Mr. Vegas and fashion designer Chuk Collins, whose work has been worn by Kerry Washington, Tamron Hall, Bailey Bass, the Jonas Brothers, Jimmy Fallon, Thuso Mbedu, Quincy, and Trevor Jackson. Additionally, I work with Detroit-based artist Dank DeMoss, among others.

Congrats on your new role as Housing & Block Associations Committee Chair for Community Board 17 in Brooklyn. What led you to this position?

I was encouraged to pursue this position by my predecessor, the late Roderick Daley. I joined the community board in May 2024. In November of that year, he invited me to a ceremony at City Hall where Mayor Eric Adams honored the NWSL champions, Gotham FC, with the Key to the City. We had a meaningful conversation about my life, my motivations for joining the board, and my professional background as a publicist. In December, he contacted me regarding the opening for Chair of the Housing and Block Associations Committee that was coming up in March. He believed I would bring a fresh perspective and new energy to the role, utilizing my influence to benefit the community.

What does this role mean for the community as you advocate for tenants’ rights?

Source: KP Shot It / Courtesy



As a tenant myself, I understand the challenges of navigating a system that often feels designed for failure. In this role, I serve as a voice for the people by facilitating workshops and providing the essential information needed to resolve housing issues. My primary objective is to “Protect Our Privacy” by ending the public shaming of New York City residents on their own doorsteps. It is unacceptable for sensitive financial details or legal threats to be taped to a front door for neighbors and passersby to see.

This is a daily reality for thousands of residents. The current “Nail and Mail” practice allows sensitive documents to be posted without an envelope, which is both humiliating and a safety risk. These notices can signal to criminals that an apartment is vacant or that a resident is vulnerable, and it also makes our neighbors targets for predatory deed theft scammers.

What does it mean to you to represent your Haitian heritage in a leadership role like this in a borough as diverse as Brooklyn?

It is deeply meaningful to represent my Haitian heritage in this capacity. Often, these leadership spaces lack representation from people who look like me. This role allows me to guide my community through complex housing issues and create impactful events that foster unity, such as collaborating with block associations to host community gatherings.

You’re a woman of many hats. What is the most rewarding thing about your work?

The most rewarding aspect is witnessing a plan that my team and I have developed come to fruition. Additionally, I find great fulfillment in maintaining and nurturing long-term relationships with journalists, brands, and media outlets.

As we continue celebrating Black Women’s History Month, which Black women have had the greatest influence on your journey?

Source: KP Shot It

The women who have influenced me most are my late grandmother, Gustelia Theodore, and my late mother, Marie Victoria Theodore. My grandmother was an incredibly hardworking woman who built an empire for our family, retiring by age 45. She owned property in Bushwick, built two homes in Haiti, and purchased another in Georgia. My mother was equally dedicated, often working double shifts to provide for my siblings and me. She was deeply involved in our education and was the primary investor in the launch of Playbook MG, even before she fully understood the field of public relations. Although she once hoped I would become a nurse, she ultimately supported my passion. She instilled in me the importance of financial stability and discipline. I am truly blessed to have learned from these two remarkable women.

What do you love most about being a Black woman in business?

What I love most is the opportunity to demonstrate that we operate at the highest levels of industry and to see our contributions being increasingly recognized and acknowledged.

What impact do you hope your work has on the next generation of Black women?

I hope my work inspires the next generation of Black women to pursue their ambitions with confidence. I want them to know they are capable of achieving whatever they set their minds to, provided they believe in themselves and take that necessary leap of faith.

#MelaninMagicMaker: Storytelling Strategist Marie ‘Driven’ Theodore Blends PR Power With Community Advocacy & Civic Engagement [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com