Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.7 Million

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty
Say it ain’t so!
According to the
BlackAmericaweb.com, Vincent Herbert is in debt to Sony to the tune of nearly $4 million. Sony paid Herbert a $5 million dollar advance to find new talent, and part of the deal required payments back from Interscope Records. Herbert was supposed to sign two artists per year, the first artist signed was his wife Tamar Braxton, reportedly receiving $1 million for recording her first album. Herbert is being sued after he allegedly refused to hand over millions of dollars that he owed the label.
Now Sony wants their Money! The news comes after Braxton revealed that “Bluebird of Happiness” set to be released on September 29 will be her last, because she wants to protect her marriage.
