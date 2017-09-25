New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming Album

Tamar Braxton says she’s serious about retiring from the music industry, understandably she wants to protect her marriage. But before she calls it quits, Braxton again explores the theme of infidelity with the new single “Blind”, from the upcoming album ‘Bluebird of Happiness’, which she says will be her last. Look for her new album September 29th.

Check out the lyrics:

I’d rather go blind, blind, blind

Than to see you with her tonight

I’m done with your lies

But I can’t say goodbye

So, I’d rather go blind

Listen to the follow-up to “My Man” below. Is it Hot or Not?



