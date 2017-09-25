Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming Album

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Tamar Braxton

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Tamar Braxton says she’s serious about retiring from the music industry, understandably she wants to protect her marriage. But before she calls it quits, Braxton again explores the theme of infidelity with the new single “Blind”, from the upcoming album ‘Bluebird of Happiness’, which she says will be her last. Look for her new album September 29th.

Check out the lyrics:

I’d rather go blind, blind, blind
Than to see you with her tonight
I’m done with your lies
But I can’t say goodbye
So, I’d rather go blind

Listen to the follow-up to “My Man” below.  Is it Hot or Not?

More Entertainment News
Stevie Wonder ‘Takes A Knee For America’ At 2017 Global Citizen Festival
GET THE LOOK: Every Outfit Rihanna Has Worn Overseas To Her Fenty Beauty Launch

'Bluebird of Happiness' , New Music , singer , Tamar Braxton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming Album

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 2 hours ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 2 hours ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 3 hours ago
09.25.17
49 & Fine: Will Smith’s Best Suited Red…
 4 hours ago
09.25.17
The Top 20 TV Shows Black Women Watch…
 22 hours ago
09.24.17
Stevie Wonder takes both knees ‘for America’ after…
 1 day ago
09.24.17
MoCADA 2nd Annual Masquerade Ball
Maxwell, Jennifer Lopez Plead For People To Assist…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Italy - Amfar's Inaugural Milan Fashion Week Event - Arrivals
Janet Jackson Was Out With Baby Eissa And…
 3 days ago
09.22.17
Neflix’s ‘Def Comedy Jam 25’ Trailer Is Here…And…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Fantasia Serenades A Paralyzed Man In The Hospital
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals
‘Nappily Ever After’ Author Trisha R. Thomas On…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
13 Times Stevie J & Bonnie Bella Were…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
All Hail The King: Regina’s Best Red Carpet…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
Jesse Willams And His Estranged Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 4 days ago
09.22.17
BMM 2016
Photos