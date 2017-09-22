Name Calling Between Trump And North Korean Leader Continue: What’s A Dotard?

Source: Omer Messinger / Getty
Do you think U.S. and North Korean leaders are acting like a bunch of 3-year olds. In due time the next insult– calling one another, a “doo doo” or “poopy” head, that’s the vocabulary of a 3-year old.
The two leaders have gone back and forth with the name calling and threats, Trump taunted Kim Jong Un, threatening to “totally destroy North Korea”, issuing more sanctions against North Korean in his address to the UN testing Kim Jong Un’s patients by calling him “Rocket Man”. Meanwhile, the North Korean leader snaps back and calls Trump a ‘Dotard’ accusing Trump of displaying “mentally deranged behavior,” and promising to make Trump pay dearly for his threats, by testing a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific.
Haven’t you had enough of the nonsense between the two leaders? I say put on a pair of boxing gloves and settle this in the ring and keep the rest of the world out of this.
Your Thoughts?
