Ayesha Curry Is Newest CoverGirl Ambassador

CoverGirl is on a roll these days, as the cosmetics giant has announced two major celebrity ambassadors in less than a week. First, the lovely Issa Rae was named the latest CoverGirl ambassador and now Ayesha Curry has also been added to rep the beauty brand.
Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty
Celebrity chef and restauranteur Ayesha Curry is in gorgeous company, as she joins fellow CoverGirls Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae and Issa Rae in her new role as a brand ambassador. It seems that the legendary cosmetics brand is committed to servicing and showcasing the beauty of women of color.
Curry, who has a lot on her plate with her successful Food Network Show Ayesha’s Home Kitchen and a forthcoming restaurant, gushed about the CoverGirl opportunity in an official press release:
“My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life,” Ayesha stated in a press release. “I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now, through my partnership with Covergirl, I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.”
As part of her role as a CoverGirl, Curry will also collaborate with the brand for a new product, the Peacock Flare Mascara. The new mascara is described as promising drama and glamour with only a few coats and it is set to hit shelves in November.
You can check out Ayesha’s CoverGirl announcement and on-set video BELOW: