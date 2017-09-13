Entertainment News
Here’s Why Tamar Braxton Is So Excited To Headline The Fantastic Voyage

The lineup for Tom Joyner's Fantastic Voyage cruise is so lit.

Tamar Braxton is bringing her family to the Fantastic Voyage cruise next year, the My Man singer exclusively told BlackAmericaWeb. Tamar headlines the annual extravaganza, in 2018, alongside The O’Jays, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, The Isley Brothers and Chris Brown.

Tamar opened up about her forthcoming album Bluebird Of Happiness and the emotions that went into the release.

Click here, for more information about the Fantastic Voyage.

