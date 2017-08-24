TJMS
Home > TJMS

Shaun King Shares His New Series On The NYPD Corruption

Shaun King
Leave a comment

Shaun King has started a new serious highlighting the corruption inside New York City NYPD’s false arrest cases.

Just three days after the inauguration of President Trump earlier this year the city of New York filed a police corruption case named Stinson vs. New York.

The NYPD paid out $75 million out in police corruption and false arrest amounting to 900,000. This story barely saw any media coverage because of the inauguration.

In his investigation into false arrest in the city, King found people who have been arrested 10, 20 and even 50 times.

King explained, “12 incredibly brave Black and Hispanic officers filed a lawsuit last year that is the most important lawsuit ever filed against the NYPD.” The lawsuit states that these officers were forced to have arrest quotas and would be harassed and locked out of promotions until they met it. Police quotas are illegal in all states.

Find this story on Shaun King’s twitter profile here.


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Shaun King Shares His New Series On The NYPD Corruption

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 24 mins ago
08.24.17
George Foreman Slams Kaepernick As Unpatriotic While Praising…
 1 hour ago
08.24.17
Girl Bye: Amy Schumer Asked Netflix For More…
 14 hours ago
08.24.17
‘Bachelorette’ Reject DeMario Says He Always Knew Rachel…
 14 hours ago
08.24.17
Internet Preacher Marcus Rogers Announces Divorce Amid ‘Losing’…
 15 hours ago
08.24.17
Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For…
 16 hours ago
08.24.17
Boy Bye! Charles Barkley Says Black Folks Need…
 16 hours ago
08.24.17
Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As…
 20 hours ago
08.24.17
Omari Hardwick’s Wife Posts Instagram Video, Gets Ridiculed
 24 hours ago
08.24.17
Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
BMM 2016
Photos