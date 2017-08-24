Shaun King Shares His New Series On The NYPD Corruption

Shaun King

Shaun King has started a new serious highlighting the corruption inside New York City NYPD’s false arrest cases.

Just three days after the inauguration of President Trump earlier this year the city of New York filed a police corruption case named Stinson vs. New York.

The NYPD paid out $75 million out in police corruption and false arrest amounting to 900,000. This story barely saw any media coverage because of the inauguration.

In his investigation into false arrest in the city, King found people who have been arrested 10, 20 and even 50 times.

King explained, “12 incredibly brave Black and Hispanic officers filed a lawsuit last year that is the most important lawsuit ever filed against the NYPD.” The lawsuit states that these officers were forced to have arrest quotas and would be harassed and locked out of promotions until they met it. Police quotas are illegal in all states.

Find this story on Shaun King’s twitter profile here.

