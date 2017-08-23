Entertainment News
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m Coming For You’

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Black women are undefeated. And just in case you forgot, Black Girls Rock was here to remind you. BET’s annual award show celebrated powerhouse women like Maxine Waters, Solange, Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi and more by highlighting achievements in their respective lanes. But the #BlackGirlMagic didn’t stop there either. Taraji P. Henson kept us entertained with fabulous outfit changes, wigs galore and a clip from her upcoming action-flick Proud Mary.

Keep scrolling for some monumental moments from Tuesday’s show.

Auntie Maxine For The Win!

The most memorable moment of the night occurred when Congresswoman and Black girl shero Maxine Waters condemned the right-alt to hell where they belong. Auntie Maxine never disappoints when it comes to her one-liners and thus, another was born when she delivered the epic line, “If you come for me, I’m coming for you.”

Issa & Lawrence Are Back Together…Kinda

2017 Black Girls Rock!

No spoilers here. Issa and Lawrence reunited onstage, but it’s not quite the reunion you’re thinking about. Lawrence Jay Ellis presented Issa with the “Star Power” award. Issa dropped some major gems during her acceptance speech that encouraged black girls to accept the flaws and turn them into their greatest asset.

“My life changed when I focused on what I was good at, what I liked most about myself and what made me stand out.”

Solange Is E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G

2017 Black Girls Rock!

Solange gifted us with one of the most therapeutic albums of all time while simultaneously offering us a seat at the table. Solo gave us one of our favorite quotes from the show, when she pretty much summed up Black women in one sentence.

Yara Shadid Is All Grown Up

2017 Black Girls Rock!

“Black-ish” star Yara Shadidi left us feeling inspired and hopeful for today’s youth the woke teen delivered a riveting acceptance speech that combated racial inequality. Shahidi was the recipient of the “Young, Gifted and Black” award and didn’t disappoint while using her platform to raise awareness around societal issues. “Law taught me what equality and equity were not.”

Photos