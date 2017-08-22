Entertainment News
Mother Arrested For Encouraging Her Daughter To Fight A Pregnant Girl

"Beat her a**," the mother allegedly yelled.

Foxy NC staff
A Florida mother was arrested on felony child abuse charges after she allegedly encouraged her 14-year-old daughter to fight a pregnant girl, The Smoking Gun reports.

Celena Troupe, 34, can allegedly be seen and heard on cell phone footage urging her daughter to “beat her a**.”

Authorities claim Troupe was aware her daughter’s opponent was pregnant and ‘did not make any effort to stop or restrain her daughter from fighting during the first two to three (minutes) of the altercation.”

Troupe told The Smoking Gun, the pregnant girl “hit my daughter first.” The mother alleges her daughter was jumped while riding home from school and the incident continued after the bus ride. “They hit my baby first,” said Troupe. “We were the victims.”

Troupe was released from jail on $5000 bond.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

