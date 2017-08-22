Taraji P. Henson ‘Stood’ Her Family Up For ‘Black Girls Rock!’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Taraji P. Henson is hosting “Black Girls Rock” and is so excited to be a part of it!

“I was so honored when I got the call,” said Henson. “We have a family cookout every year and I never really got to see my family. I had to tell my family that this is bigger than me and I have to do this. I was so honored I stood my family up!, “explained Tariji.

Taraji wants us all to know that, “If you have a love for me and you’re not black then you can watch this. You don’t have to be black to watch it y’all. Just come rock with us!”

Who Rocked At Black Girls Rock! 29 photos Launch gallery Who Rocked At Black Girls Rock! 1. Tatyana Ali cradles her pregnant belly. Source:Getty Images for BET 1 of 29 2. 'Survivors Remorse' star Teyonah Parris. Source:Getty Images for BET 2 of 29 3. BET CEO Debra Lee kicks it with host Tracee Ross. Source:Getty Images for BET 3 of 29 4. Rihanna stays making headlines with edgy fashion. Source:Getty Images for BET 4 of 29 5. Longtime friends Gladys Knight and Dionne Warwick. Source:Getty Images for BET 5 of 29 6. Kelly Rowland and Monica slay the red carpet. Source:Getty Images for BET 6 of 29 7. Iyanla Vanzant is a staunch supporter of Black women and girls. Source:Getty Images for BET 7 of 29 8. Singer Andra Day wants Black girls to rise up into greatness. Source:Getty Images for BET 8 of 29 9. Ledisi shows off her gorgeous locs and gown. Source:Getty Images for BET 9 of 29 10. British import Corinne Bailey Rae. Source:Getty Images for BET 10 of 29 11. 'Game' star Hosea Chanchez and 'Power' star Naturi Naughton hug it out. Source:Getty Images for BET 11 of 29 12. Eva Marceille follows the jumpsuit theme of the night. Source:Getty Images for BET 12 of 29 13. Monica Brown celebrates black girls who rock with daughter Laylah. Source:Getty Images for BET 13 of 29 14. Cicely Tyson supports Black girls who rock. Source:Getty Images for BET 14 of 29 15. Shonda Rhimes talks about her success and why her honor is bigger than just herself. Source:Getty Images for BET 15 of 29 16. Rihanna accepts her award by saying she's just tried to be true to herself. Source:Getty Images for BET 16 of 29 17. Host Tracee Ellis Ross. Source:Getty Images for BET 17 of 29 18. Monica performs a single from her new release. Source:Getty Images for BET 18 of 29 19. Opal Pittman and Alicia Garza, co-founders of Black Lives Matter, accept their award. Source:Getty Images for BET 19 of 29 20. Brandy performs with a host of dancers. Source:Getty Images for BET 20 of 29 21. Marsha Ambrosius, Imani Azuri and Corinne Bailey Rae make a saaangin' trio. Source:Getty Images for BET 21 of 29 22. Tracee Ellis Ross slays in sheer black gown. Source:Getty Images for BET 22 of 29 23. Hillary Clinton came to recognize Beverly Bond, founder of Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty Images for BET 23 of 29 24. Gladys Knight says her BGR Award is the best honor she's ever received. Source:Getty Images for BET 24 of 29 25. Beverly Bond, founder of Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty Images for BET 25 of 29 26. Honoree Amandla Stenberg is happy to be a part of Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty Images for BET 26 of 29 27. Danai Gurira accepts her award in a fabulous jumpsuit. Source:Getty Images for BET 27 of 29 28. Jazmine Sullivan sings 'Masterpiece' from her 'Reality Show' recording. Source:Getty Images for BET 28 of 29 29. Erykah Badu is here for Black Girls Rock! Source:Getty Images for BET 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Who Rocked At Black Girls Rock! Who Rocked At Black Girls Rock! Black Girls Rock! 2016 celebrated the achievement of Black women and girls from all kinds of different backgrounds. Check out our photo gallery of the red carpet and inside the show!

