Taraji P. Henson ‘Stood’ Her Family Up For ‘Black Girls Rock!’

Taraji P. Henson is hosting “Black Girls Rock” and is so excited to be a part of it!

“I was so honored when I got the call,” said Henson.  “We have a family cookout every year and I never really got to see my family. I had to tell my family that this is bigger than me and I have to do this. I was so honored I stood my family up!, “explained Tariji.

Taraji wants us all to know that, “If you have a love for me and you’re not black then you can watch this. You don’t have to be black to watch it y’all. Just come rock with us!”

