Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With R. Kelly, Receipts Of Payments And Nondisclosure Agreement

According to Buzzfeed News, Jerhonda Pace, a 24-year-old mother of three, engaged in sex acts with R. Kelly when she was 16. In addition to sexual intercourse, Pace alleges that Kelly “slapped, choked, and spit on her during an argument.” According to documents, Pace took and passed a lie detector test that addressed these issues.

In the report from Buzzfeed News, Pace claims she received “cash settlements from the star in return for signing nondisclosure agreements.” However, Pace is now coming forward to violate her agreement with the singer in order to help any young women or girls who are in the same situation she was in as a teenager.

“I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him. He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson,” according to Pace.

Pace says she met the singer during his 2008 pornography trial when she was 15-years-old. She says that she attended the trial daily. They allegedly engaged in oral sex in 2009 when she was 16. In an attempt to protect himself, Pace says Kelly had her write and sign letters stating that she had stolen items from him and that her parents were blackmailing him. She says that all of this was a lie.

According to the Buzzfeed News article, after a June 9th visit in 2009:

Pace says Kelly gave her an alcoholic drink he called Sex in the Kitchen, which is also the name of a song he released in 2005. “I was drunk, because I wasn’t used to alcohol,” Pace says. The two had intercourse; Pace says she was a virgin, and Kelly thought that was exciting.

Over the next seven months, Pace says she had sex with Kelly repeatedly, a claim she would later repeat during her settlement process. Without asking her permission, Kelly filmed most of the encounters on his iPhone or a video camera on a tripod, Pace says and a settlement draft reiterates. “I had to call him ‘daddy,’ and he would call me ‘baby.’ He wanted me to have two pigtails, and I had to go out and find little schoolgirl outfits.”

If Kelly was previously unaware of Pace’s age, she says she told him for certain that she was 16 on July 17, 2009, a claim she also made in the aforementioned documents. “I gave him my state ID,” she says. She recalls that Kelly told her things were fine, but that she should tell anyone who asked that she was 19, and act like she was 25.

Pace says that she started spending weekends with Kelly at his Olympia Fields home. While she was in the mansion, she says, she had to follow Kelly’s “rules,” which included dressing in baggy clothes, turning over her phone, and asking permission to shower, eat, go to the bathroom, and leave the property. If she broke the rules, she says, she was mentally and physically abused.

Pace says that after Kelly caught her texting a friend, he attacked her. This led to Pace contacting a lawyer who was known for securing cash settlements for other women who claimed sexual abuse and battery. This lawyer, Susan E. Loggans, is the one who had Pace take the lie detector test mentioned earlier. (BuzzFeed News obtained a seven-page document about the test conducted by F.L. Hunter and Associates in suburban Hinsdale on Jan. 9, 2010.)

Despite her nondisclosure agreement and payments, Pace says the reports of women caught in a sex cult caused her to speak up. (BuzzFeed News reviewed a subsequent payment made by Kelly’s management company, RSK Enterprises LLC, to Pace as recently as July 15, 2015.)

“I know speaking out against Kelly, Kelly could sue me. But I’m really not worried about it anymore,” Pace says. “I feel like this is a healing process for me, because I’ve been holding this in for so many years, and to see that he always gets away with it, it’s just not right. I’m just going forward with my head held high.”

R. Kelly’s representative denies any truth behind Pace’s story. Read the entire Buzzfeed News story here.

