Morning Minute: President Short Bus Should Be Blind!

08/22/17- President Shortbus looked directly into the sun yesterday to watch the solar eclipse. If he’s not blind today, then he’ll just stay deaf and dumb! The Secret Service is about to go broke having to protect the Trump Clan! But don’t worry because Melania’s Black body guard is getting paid so well that the man bought a Bentley, Rolex and paid off his student loans!
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
Sound The Alarm: Donald Trump Is President And Twitter Is In Full Meltdown
