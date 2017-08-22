TJMS
Morning Minute: President Short Bus Should Be Blind!

Foxy NC staff
08/22/17- President Shortbus looked directly into the sun yesterday to watch the solar eclipse. If he’s not blind today, then he’ll just stay deaf and dumb! The Secret Service is about to go broke having to protect the Trump Clan! But don’t worry because Melania’s Black body guard is getting paid so well that the man bought a Bentley, Rolex and paid off his student loans!

