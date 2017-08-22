Morning Minute: President Short Bus Should Be Blind!

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/22/17- President Shortbus looked directly into the sun yesterday to watch the solar eclipse. If he’s not blind today, then he’ll just stay deaf and dumb! The Secret Service is about to go broke having to protect the Trump Clan! But don’t worry because Melania’s Black body guard is getting paid so well that the man bought a Bentley, Rolex and paid off his student loans!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!