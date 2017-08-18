Take Our Poll: Confederate Statues And Memorials Should They Be Removed?

Following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the toppling of a Confederate statue in Durham, has the time come to remove all statues and memorials? Some say the statues and memorials are symbols of racism, while others say they commemorate a part of American history.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker introduced legislation to remove all Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol, saying
“this is just the beginning”.
Also, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is demanding that House Speaker Paul Ryan get on board with the move.
