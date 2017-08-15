WATCH: ‘I’m Ashamed Of You As An African American:’ CNN Commentator Calls Out Black Trump Supporter

Keith Boykin said he was ashamed of Trump surrogate Paris Dennard for supporting the president's response to Charlottesville terror attacks.

Foxy NC staff
A CNN panel erupted after Democratic strategist and CNN commentator Keith Boykin, who could barely hold back his contempt, remarked that he was ashamed of  Donald Trump surrogate Paris Dennardas an African American.”

The panel of four black commentators was discussing Trump’s failed response to violence and domestic terrorism that took place in over Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.

Dennard was defending Trump when an obviously frustrated Boykin questioned his blackness. Dennard responded, saying he was “well aware” his blackness, prompting Boykin to quip, “Are you?

Keith, don’t go there. Do not go there!” Dennard shot back. “I know what it means to be a black man in this country. And I experience racism on a regular basis by being a Trump supporter and a proud American who happens to be a Republican.

Dennard said that he has received many racist remarks against himself and his family, mostly “from Black people.” He added that his family had experienced racist violence from the KKK in Georgia.

The two continued to  throw verbal jabs, with Boykin saying, Dennard disrespects African Americans every day he comes on CNN.

SOURCE: Raw Story

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. We honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

