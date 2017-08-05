Entertainment News
Two More Women And One Man Are Now Suing Usher For Giving Them Herpes

Karen Clark
The 33rd Annual UNCF Mayor's Masked Ball

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

This story keeps getting messier and messier.

According to celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, she represents three more individuals (two women and one man) who claim they contracted herpes from Usher. Bloom plans to file a lawsuit in California on Monday and then hold a press conference in New York. According to TMZ, one of the alleged victims will be present at the press conference. The other two accusers wish to remain anonymous. They are being referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe.

Read More: Usher Faces $10 Million Lawsuit By Woman Alleging That The Singer Exposed Her To Herpes

All three individuals claim that they had sexual contact with the singer after 2012 and contracted an STD.

Meanwhile, Usher’s wife, Grace Miguel, doesn’t believe any of the claims. One of the women suing Usher has already sued him twice this year, according to TMZ. The woman is also allegedly friends with Usher’s ex, Tameka Foster. TMZ also reports that the woman attended Usher’s wedding when he married Tameka in 2007.

Read More: Do You Think Radio Stations Should Still Be Playing R. Kelly’s Music?

 

