Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

They Fixed The White-Washed Beyonce Wax Figure And We’re Like, “You Did???

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Waxwork Beyonce At Madame Tussauds

Source: Justin Goff / Getty

Remember when we told you about the wax figure of Beyonce that looked more like Britney Spears? Well, the museum claims the “fixed” it.

Read More: Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman Cuz It Ain’t Beyonce

 

 

Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

13 photos Launch gallery

Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

Continue reading They Fixed The White-Washed Beyonce Wax Figure And We’re Like, “You Did???

Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Beyonce , Wax Figure

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Oh! Jada Addresses Rumors About She & Will…
 1 hour ago
07.22.17
Waxwork Beyonce At Madame Tussauds
They Fixed The White-Washed Beyonce Wax Figure And…
 1 hour ago
07.22.17
Tiffany Haddish Took Will & Jada On A…
 24 hours ago
07.21.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
New Video Surfaces Of Michelle Obama, Beyonce, Solange…
 1 day ago
07.21.17
It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P.…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
Remy Ma Hosts Exclusive ‘Girls Trip’ Screening In…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl
 2 days ago
07.21.17
Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Hilarious Groupon Swamp Adventure…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Who Knew? Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend…
 2 days ago
07.20.17
The Tea Will Be Spilleth: Lamar Odom To…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The…
 3 days ago
07.20.17
BMM 2016
Photos