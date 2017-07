Um….so, an unidentified Madame Tussauds location is flaunting a new wax figure of Beyonce. But. Um. Yeah. Take a look.

Slow blink. *squints*

Not really sure who this is a wax figure of, but we alllllll know who this ISN’T.

Me still looking for the real Beyonce wax figure cause this ain't it. pic.twitter.com/1jrseGp81A — Nicki (@nickiknowsnada) July 19, 2017

THIS IS NOT BEYONCÉ THIS IS A POOR MAN's MARIAH CAREY WITH SOME LINDSAY LOHAN MIXED IN NO NO NO @MadameTussauds pic.twitter.com/3l5xes0gH0 — Elizabeth Kiefer (@lizabeth_kiefer) July 19, 2017

I have been to Madame Tussauds and not all the statues look perfect. That doesn't even look like Beyonce! 😢 pic.twitter.com/CcEkew1UUR — PC Style File (@fashionistapc) July 8, 2017

It's been clear for years that @MadameTussauds uses very few (if any) Black sculptors. More evidence: https://t.co/OVFLUp3dQQ — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) July 18, 2017

Why does Beyonce's wax figure at Madame Tussaud's look less like #Beyoncé and more like Becky With The Good Hair tho? pic.twitter.com/8GevK9T2Mo — STRAWBERRY (@STRAWBERRYradio) July 19, 2017

