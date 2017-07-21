Poll: Do You Think O.J. Will Violate His Parole?

It’s official! O.J. Simpson has been granted parole and will be a free man as of this October. But will it last?
Their are conditions to Simpson’s parole. He can drink, but not to excess. He isn’t allowed to use controlled substances unless he has a subscription. He must obey all laws. Even a small lapse could land him back in prison.
