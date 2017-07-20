O.J. Free & The Internet Don’t Know How To Act

On Thursday, Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson was granted his freedom by a Nevada parole board.
Simpson, 70, has been jailed at the Lovelock Correctional Center stemming from a 2008 robbery where he was found guilty of kidnapping and 10 other charges. Simpson could be released from the facility as early as October 1.
Once news spread of the former football star’s release the internet could not deal.
See the below exuberant and pissed off reactions once it was made clear that ‘The Juice’ would be loose.
18 photos Launch gallery
27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
1. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.Source:Getty 1 of 18
2. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty 2 of 18
3. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty 3 of 18
4. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.Source:Getty 4 of 18
5. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.Source:Getty 5 of 18
6. O.J.’s sister spotted near the crime scene.Source:Getty 6 of 18
7. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.Source:Getty 7 of 18
8. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.Source:Getty 8 of 18
9. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.Source:Getty 9 of 18
10. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.Source:Getty 10 of 18
11. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.Source:Getty 11 of 18
12. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.Source:Getty 12 of 18
13. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.Source:Getty 13 of 18
14. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.Source:Getty 14 of 18
15. O.J. heading to court in his civil trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.Source:Getty 15 of 18
16. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.Source:Getty 16 of 18
17. Robert Shapiro in 2015.Source:Getty 17 of 18
18. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.Source:Getty 18 of 18
