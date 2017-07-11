Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton Sings The National Anthem At Dodgers Game

Karen Clark
2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Arrivals

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Tamar performed the national anthem at the Dodgers game a couple of nights ago.

 

Thank you @dodgers for having me! It was a pleasure ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #issagoodtime🎤

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

And little Logan was with her.

The way my baby boy was posted up tho❤️ he said he wants Logan seats😩😂😂 so that he SHALL receive 💪🏽💅🏾

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

Meet Michelle Williams’ New Beau Chad Johnson

 

National Anthem , Tamar Braxton

Photos