The annual Nathan’s Hot Dogs Eating Completion was held on 4th of July at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York. For the 10th time, Joey “Jaws” Chestnut won the men’s contest. Not only did he win, he even broke his own record by eating 72 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes! The second runner up, Carmen Cincotti, ate 60 hot dogs and Matt “The Megatoad” Stonie, the 3rd runner up ate 48 hot dogs.

For the women, Miki Sudo ate 41 hot dogs with buns in 10 minutes to win her 4th title. Michelle Lesco finished second by eating 32 1/2 hot dogs and Sonya “Black Widow” Thomas took 3rd place by eating 30 hot dogs.

So do they ever eat hot dogs for fun? Just wondering.

