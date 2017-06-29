What Do You Think?
No Joke – $185 Paper Clip

Believe it or not, Prada is selling a paper clip shaped money clip for $185! Yes you read that right. Now the good thing is that you can get it engraved so that it won’t get lost with the regular paper clips that you might own. It is sterling silver. Now who would spend that much money on a money clip that’s not to much bigger than a jumbo paper clip? But if $185 is too much for you, Barney’s has their own version for just $150. That’s better right? Ha Ha Oh, Nordstorm has a $25 version. Much better!

