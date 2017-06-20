Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her New Husband

Kenya Moore has revealed the identity of her new husband…kind of.

The RHOA star took to Instagram over the weekend to acknowledge him as a father and to clear up exactly when they started seeing each other.

Over the last months I have learned a lot about myself. I reflected and realized that changing my behavior starts with me. I will not be defined by my previous mistakes or bad decisions. My life is what is in front of me and not the things Or people I left behind. Thank you God for this wisdom. Thank you God for my new life. #blessed #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

