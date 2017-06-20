Entertainment News
Kenya Moore Posts (Even More!) Pics With Her New Husband

Karen Clark
Ebony Magazine And Apple Celebrate Black Hollywood

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Kenya Moore has revealed the identity of her new husband…kind of.

The RHOA star took to Instagram over the weekend to acknowledge him as a father and to clear up exactly when they started seeing each other.

Marc, you are the best man I have ever known. Thank you for loving me unconditionally. My #rideordie #bonnieandclyde

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on

 

 

 



