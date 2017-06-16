Kenya Moore Is Married?!?!?

According to People Magazine, Kenya Moore has officially tied the knot!
The 46-year-old star of Real Housewives Of Atlanta got married in St. Lucia last weekend before family and friends. The identity of her husband is a mystery….for now. What we do know is that he’s a businessman that she met about one year ago and started dating a few months later.
Kenya told People, “I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”
While no one knew it at the time, Kenya’s Instagram revealed some clues.
Congrats to the couple!
Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy
12 photos Launch gallery
Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy
1. Tracee Ellis Ross1 of 12
2. Tracee Ellis Ross2 of 12
3. Tracee Ellis Ross3 of 12
4. Tracee Ellis Ross4 of 12
5. Tracee Ellis Ross5 of 12
6. Tracee Ellis Ross6 of 12
7. Tracee Ellis Ross7 of 12
8. Tracee Ellis Ross8 of 12
9. Tracee Ellis Ross9 of 12
10. Tracee Ellis Ross10 of 12
11. Tracee Ellis Ross11 of 12
12. Tracee Ellis Ross12 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours