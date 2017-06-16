Kenya Moore Is Married?!?!?

According to People Magazine, Kenya Moore has officially tied the knot!

The 46-year-old star of Real Housewives Of Atlanta got married in St. Lucia last weekend before family and friends. The identity of her husband is a mystery….for now. What we do know is that he’s a businessman that she met about one year ago and started dating a few months later.

Kenya told People, “I’m just ecstatic. This man is the love of my life and I’m so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife.”

While no one knew it at the time, Kenya’s Instagram revealed some clues.

It was a great day! 😘 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

#currentmood 😊 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

#AllINeed #thankful A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

Congrats to the couple!

