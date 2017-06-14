Is Kenya Moore Married???

Kenya Moore might have had a volatile and abusive relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan, however, things are looking very serious between her and a mystery man.

The two were spotted in St. Lucia tying the knot for an un-televised, quiet ceremony.

According to blogger and alleged friend of Kenya Moore, Tamara Tattles reports Kenya Moore is married. The blogger stated, “I could not be more happy for her. There are so many bulls*it people that do not know her or what she is all about. She kept it really quiet. I just happen to have sources EVERYWHERE who sent me the tea. I feel bad because they were getting married on the down low. But it would have come out eventually.”

Kenya Moore has yet to confirm the marriage, however, she has posted some images to Instagram that would have someone question.

It was a great day! 😘 A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

She posted a beautiful selfie of herself and stated, “It was a great day!”

#AllINeed #thankful A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 12, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

She also posted a photo of some food with two glasses of Veuve Cliquot and hashtagged, #AllINeed #Thankful.

Kenya has had such a tumultuous relationships (with her mother, with Matt) and is often one of the most “hated” housewives for starting drama. We’re happy to see this happiness and positivity in her life.

Congratulations to Kenya and her mystery man.

Will we see him on Season 10 of Real Housewives of Atlanta? (You know Andy is thirsting for this).

